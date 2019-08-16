News
News On 6 Graphic Designer Recreates His Grandfather's Handwriting
TULSA, Oklahoma - A News On 6 graphic designer recreated a font that looked like his grandfather's handwriting so he could give his grandmother the perfect birthday present.
Charles Lingerfelt decided to turn his grandfather's handwriting into a font so he could recreate a piece of poetry to give to his grandmother. Though he has made countless beautiful images for News On 6, this was a special project, all on his own.
"She started crying when she saw it," Lingerfelt said.
Lingerfelt created the font using his computer skills and printed the poem.
"Once upon a time there was a beagle and a pigeon and when you saw one of them, you're bound to see all two," the poem said.