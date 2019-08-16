Sapulpa Company Holds Auctions To Help Flood Victims Recover
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - From metal, to siding, to lumber, and bathtubs, a lot is up for auction this weekend in Sapulpa.
This is the surplus supply at Days Building Material, still recovering from a tornado that hit the town in May.
"It has definitely been a setback because we were coming into a very busy time of the year,” said Leslie Day, owner of Days Building Material.
Day says she decided to auction the supplies at their Sapulpa location while they wait to rebuild from the May 26th storm.
Since they also have a store in Tulsa, they simply don't have the space to store everything.
"I don't know the timeline of this insurance claim so I thought, 'Let's liquidate all my undamaged material,'" said Day.
"I probably have about 10 semi loads of tile, I have a ton of lumber, I have bathtubs, so it's not small quantities, these are all very large quantities."
Day says she also knows they're not the only ones recovering from the stormy spring.
Day hopes the discounted prices on building supplies can not only help her, but homeowners recovering from flooding as well.
The auction starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday and will run until they sell out.
The location is 800 W Dewey Ave, Sapulpa, OK 74066.