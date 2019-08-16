TPD Releases Graphic Body Camera Footage Of Fatal Suspect Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6 is getting a look at newly released body cam video of a Tulsa Police officer fatally shooting a suspect. The video is graphic.
It happened when police responded to a report of a man pistol whipping someone and firing shots.
The video shows what led up to the deadly shooting, which happened back in June. Body Camera video shows a Tulsa Police Officer shooting a suspect, at the end of a chase.
You can hear a Police Officer yell, "gun's in hand! Gun's in hand!” as well as another Officer who yelled "show us your (expletive) hands! Show your hands!"
The incident happened on June 15th. After it happened, Tulsa Police told us it began when two officers heard shots near 21st and Garnett.
It ended a few minutes later after a chase, when an officer shot Eric Portillo a few blocks south of there.
Before the shooting you can hear an officer in a patrol car saying, "watch for the gun to come out, turn your body cam on, yup everything is on, I am ready for him to draw."
Another officer's body cam video showed the start of the chase. You can hear an officer turn on the siren. The car pulls over and someone jumps out, then the suspect takes off in the car.
"Stop right there, show me your hands, hands up, he's going, he's going!" said one officer.
Body camera video showed police chasing the car for about ten minutes.
"He shot, I'm not sure if he shot somebody. I saw the gun in his hand if someone can give us the intersection and let us know the crime that we are dealing with," said one officer.
Video showed officers finding the suspect's car stopped in a yard. That's when Portillo jumps out and takes off running and an Officer shoots him.
"Frank 2-13 shots fired he had the gun in his hand," said one Officer.
Police immediately commanded the suspect to crawl and then roll toward them before helping him.
“We are helping you bro, try to breath slow, drop your blood pressure. What's your name?" an officer said.
The suspect, Eric Portillo, died two days after the shooting. Officer Dean Montgomery, the officer who fired the shots, had been on paid administrative leave since the shooting happened.
The District Attorney's office would not comment on the shooting because the investigation is still active. We contacted the Fraternal Order of Police and the Tulsa Police Department but have not gotten a response.