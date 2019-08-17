TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The dog days of summer continue! Heat, humidity, and some cooling storms are in the cards this weekend for Green Country.



Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible for the morning and early afternoon, primarily north of Tulsa. That could hold temperatures down a bit to start the day, but the heat will still build this afternoon.



A Heat Advisory is in effect for our Saturday, due to that familiar combo of hot temperatures and high humidity. Highs will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon. But tack on that humidity and heat index values will be back in the 105 to 110-degree range in many spots.



By late in the day into this evening, scattered severe storms are expected to quickly develop across Kansas and western Oklahoma. These will move into parts of eastern and northeastern Oklahoma late this evening into tonight with a threat of damaging winds. This activity should gradually weaken with time overnight.



Sunday will be a lot like today, with a few morning showers possible before the heat and humidity return for the afternoon. We’ll be back in the upper 90s with heat index values of 105 to 110 Sunday afternoon. Once again, scattered severe storms will be possible late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, with a threat for damaging winds.



Storm chances look to dwindle after early Monday morning, with more of the summer sauna to start next week. Highs will be back in the upper 90s to near 100, with heat index values of 105 to 110 on both Monday and Tuesday. Fortunately, rain chances will start to pick back up by Wednesday and Thursday, which will start to trim our temperatures back down at least a few degrees late next week.



I hope you have a great Saturday, Green Country! Keep our free weather app handy to keep track of radar and to get the latest storm alerts. You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!