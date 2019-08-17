News
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 90-Year-Old Sand Springs Man
The Sand Springs Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 90-year-old man.
Authorities say Lance Finney was last seen just before 8 p.m. Saturday on the I-44 Turnpike near Luther.
Finney is in a 2012 white Ford Edge with a Florida license plate number IH35LG.
According to police, Finney fell and hit his head yesterday and may be confused. He was on his way to his brother’s house in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.
If you see Finney you’re asked to contact the police.