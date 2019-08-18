News
Tulsa Man In Custody After Leading Police On Chase In Stolen Car
TULSA, Oklahoma - A police pursuit ended with a multi-car crash and a man being taken into custody.
Police say they spotted a stolen car near 21st and Highway 169 around 10:30 Saturday night. When they attempted to make contact with the driver, he took off leading police on a short pursuit.
The driver eventually crashed into two other cars. The suspect, Gerald Lawrence was taken into custody. Police say he admitted to being high while driving. Lawrence was transported to St. John's hospital with minor injuries from the collision and his arrest.