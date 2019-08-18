TULSA, Oklahoma - The weather is a broken record: Heat, humidity, and some cooling storms are all expected as we finish up the weekend across Green Country.



Once again, scattered showers and storms will move across northeast Oklahoma during the morning and midday hours. A few heavy storms are possible. That will likely hold temperatures down for across northeast Oklahoma for the first half of the day, but the heat will still quickly return this afternoon.



We’re back to a Heat Advisory for Sunday afternoon and early evening. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon in most spots, but heat index values will be back in the 105 to 110-degree range.



Scattered storms will again be possible later this evening and into our Sunday night. Some of these could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging winds. That storm chance will continue overnight into early Monday morning, then diminish quickly by mid-morning Monday.



The summer sauna doesn’t go anywhere to start the week. With less rain and more sunshine Monday, we’ll see highs closer to 100 degrees, and those heat indices again up around 110 degrees. Tuesday will be pretty much identical to Monday as well!



The heat and humidity will likely continue into Wednesday as well, but another weak frontal boundary should provide at least small relief by late in the week. Scattered showers and more clouds look to hold our highs back toward the lower 90s by Thursday and Friday. That’s about as good as we can do for a cool-down in the heart of August!



I hope you have a great Sunday, Green Country! Keep our free weather app handy to keep track of radar and to get the latest storm alerts.