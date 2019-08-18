News
Former Texas Longhorn And NFL Running Back Cedric Benson Killed In Motorcycle Crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Former Texas running back Cedric Benson has passed away at age 36, according to multiple posts from family members and former teammates.
Reports indicate Benson died in a motorcycle accident in Austin, Texas. The Midland, TX native had a standout career at Midland Lee High School and University of Texas, and was the fourth overall pick in the 2005 draft, going to the Chicago Bears. He played for the Bears, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Green Bay Packers in the NFL.