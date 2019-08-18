Mt. Zion Baptist Church Celebrates 110th Anniversary
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa Church celebrated its 110th anniversary on Sunday despite a fire that destroyed the building during the Tulsa Race Riots or Tulsa Race Massacre.
The Mt. Zion Baptist Church congregation originally met in a one frame schoolhouse when it was founded in 1909. In April of 1921, the church moved to a new building before it was burned down on June 1st, 1921.
“Through perseverance, the congregation had the faith that we will still rebuild,” said Mt. Zion Baptist Church Anniversary Committee Chair, Dr. Sharlene Johnson. “To be able to be part of something as significant as Mt. Zion Baptist Church is critical and I just want to be apart of that.”
Members of the church said Sunday's celebration is about understanding the church's history and leaving behind a legacy for the next generation.
“We want them to know that you are members of a church that had faith in God and through His grace, we were able to rebuild,” said Johnson.