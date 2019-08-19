Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke Campaigns In Tulsa
Democratic candidate for president, Beto O'Rourke, campaigned in Tulsa Sunday.
It's the Democrat's second trip to the Sooner State this year as a presidential candidate.
He held the "Beers with Beto" event at Welltown Brewing.
His first visit was back in early June to tour the flood damage in Sand Springs. Vice President Pence also toured the flood damage that week.
This weekend Beto urged supporters who filled the brewery to listen to his plans if he's elected.
The topics Sunday focused on gun reform, immigration, healthcare, legalizing marijuana and reforming prisons. He also spoke about climate change and the El Paso shooting.
Making any headway in Oklahoma is a difficult task though. You have to go all the way back to the 2000’s to find a single county in this state that went blue in a presidential election. That was for Al Gore.
We reached out to the Tulsa County Republican Party.
"I find no need to respond about someone who is out of step with the vast majority of Tulsa and has no chance of winning," the chairman said. "I'll have a lot to say once the Democrats determine who's going to enter the ring with President Trump."
The primary election will be March 3 in Oklahoma. The deadline for registering to vote is 25 days before the election.