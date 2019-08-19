News
Man Recovering After Tulsa House Fire
Monday, August 19th 2019, 4:35 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in the hospital after getting burned while trying to put out a fire at his home with a garden hose.
Firefighters said the laundry room caught fire at the home near 11th Street and Yale around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Firefighters said the man tried to fight the flames and ended up with burns on his legs.
Three other people in the house got out safely.
Fire investigators are now trying to determine exactly how the fire started.