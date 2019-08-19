News
Shots Fired At Tulsa Apartment Complex Breaks Window, Enters Another Apartment
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for the person who shot into multiple apartments near 31st Street and Mingo overnight Monday.
Police say the shots were fired at Windsong Apartments just after midnight Monday.
They say someone shot out a window and that bullet went through a wall and into someone else's apartment.
It's not clear how many people were in those apartments at the time, but police say no one was hurt.
They say the people who live in those units are not wanting to say much.
Several officers spoke with witnesses on the scene, but they say they're getting a variety of descriptions for the gunman.
If you know where the shooter might be, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, and you can remain anonymous.