Police Arrest Two Men Accused Of Threatening Shooting In Ohio And Florida
Law enforcement across the nation is on high alert for "copycat" mass shooters in the wake of the recent tragedies in El Paso and Dayton.
A recent study shows 85 percent of active shooters brag online about their potential plan.
Police say that was the case for two men they arrested over the weekend.
Authorities say both men were arrested on suspicion of plotting separate attacks.
Police arrested 20-year-old James Reardon on Saturday after uncovering a threatening social media post. Authorities say an Instagram video shows him shooting a semi-automatic rifle and talking about killing Jews in Youngstown, Ohio.
And on Friday, police arrested 25-year-old Tristan Wix in a grocery store parking lot in Daytona Beach, Florida. Authorities say they uncovered text messages from Wix that said in part "I'd like to shoot into a large crowd and kill 100 people."
Wix is being held without bond in Florida.
And in Ohio, Reardon is being held on $250,000 bond and is expected in court Monday.