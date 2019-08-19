Haskell County Deputies Find Drugs Hidden In Hole Following Crash, Search For Suspect
HASKELL COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Haskell County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are looking for a man accused of running off after a crash, leaving his girlfriend and two small children behind.
The Haskell County Sheriff's Office says deputies are looking for 26-year-old Cody Cooper.
The sheriff's office shared a two pictures of Cooper, one picture of evidence and information about the case to its Facebook page early Monday morning.
Haskell County says deputies and troopers were called out to investigate a one-car crash southeast of Eufaula, near Enterprise on Sunday.
The sheriff’s office says Cooper's girlfriend, Paz Duran, and two children were in the car, but Cooper was gone.
Haskell County says deputies found two loaded AR-15 style rifles in the car and also found three ounces of meth hidden a hole next to the car, along with Cooper and Duran’s driver’s licenses.
Deputies arrested Duran on a number of complaints including drug trafficking and possession of a firearm while on probation.
The sheriff's office says Cooper has outstanding warrants in McIntosh and Muskogee Counties.
Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or know where he is, call 911.