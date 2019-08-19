Oklahoma Dept. Of Corrections Facing Large Officer Shortage
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is trying to fill hundreds of empty positions for corrections officers and hopes that the recent pay raise will help bring in more officers.
Currently, the DOC is down 600 entry-level correctional officers but the number of overall positions it needs to fill is much higher. DOC officials say prison facilities across Oklahoma face a number of problems with this kind of shortage. The hiring push comes with a new raise as new officers will get $2 more than previous years.
The DOC says the incentive is necessary to compete with other professions around the state especially the oil industry.
"We draw from the same employment pool as the oil industry. so when the oil industry is up, we tend to have trouble recruiting, and the oil industry has been up for a while," said DOC Representative Matt Elliott.
The DOC says a correctional job is hard work but the job is an important one that helps keep the public safe. For more information on how to apply, CLICK HERE.