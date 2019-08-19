A mid-level ridge of high pressure will strengthen today and tomorrow before quickly moving west and flattening in response to a pattern change by the middle of the week. This will allow another northwest upper air flow to develop across the plains and influence part of NE OK for the 2nd half of the week with some rain and storm chances. The pattern would suggest a few storms may be possible Tuesday into Wednesday, but higher chances will arrive Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, and again Friday morning as a weak boundary also drifts slowly southward during these periods. This boundary will more than likely lift northeast out of the region Saturday or Sunday. At this point, I’ll include a slight chance for Saturday morning before this boundary exits the area.