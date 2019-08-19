News
AT&T And T-Mobile Join Forces To Fight Robocalls
TULSA, Oklahoma - AT&T and T-Mobile, have announced a plan to team up so they can protect their respective customer bases from robocalls.
The two companies have begun a new cross-network call authentication system that will act as a universal caller ID system designed to stop illegal caller ID spoofing. Previously call verification was available for in-network calls but it will now apply to calls from T-Mobile to At&T and vice-versa.
Callers will now see call verified on their screens when they receive a call.