News
Netflix Announces Elvis Inspired Animated Series ‘Agent King’
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - More than four decades after his death Elvis Presley is making it back into the spotlight but this time it's as an animated hero.
Presley's ex-wife Priscilla is co-producing the series called "Agent King" for Netflix.
“Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves. All while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll,” said to the streaming platform.
Netflix has yet to announced a release date for the series. Netflix’s announcement comes at the tail end of “Elvis Week,” a Graceland celebration of Elvis’ music, movies and legacy.