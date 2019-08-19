News
Police Investigate After Body Found In Pottawatomie County
Monday, August 19th 2019, 11:04 AM CDT
Updated:
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Police are investigating Monday morning, after a body was found in Pottawatomie County.
According to authorities, the body was found at Gordon Cooper Drive and Benson Park Road just south of Shawnee.
The Medical Examiner examined the injuries and determined this was a medical related death.
Both the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.