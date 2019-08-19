Tulsa Man Sentenced For Making Lewd Proposals To Children
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man was sentenced to 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of making a lewd proposal to a child. Police arrested Jakus Wear in January after he called 911, saying he was being chased.
Police say Wear had been staying with friends and the friends left, leaving Wear home alone with three children. The children called their mother and said Wear had gone into the shower and touched one of the girls' hair and offered to shampoo the hair of another girl, court records show.
When the mother and her fiance' got home, they told Wear to leave and called police.
The judge sentenced Wear to 25 years for each count, to be served all at the same time and ordered him to spend 8 years in prison and 17 years on supervised probation.