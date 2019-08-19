Off-Duty Tulsa Police Officer Charged With Bringing Gun To Bar
TULSA, Oklahoma - An off-duty Tulsa Police Officer was arrested over the weekend after authorities said he went out to a Tulsa-area bar. Police said Jeffrey Shane Statum was out having some drinks and had his service weapon with him.
A call went out to 911, stating there was a man at the bar impersonating an officer with a gun. When police got to the scene, they said they saw Statum, who was clearly intoxicated.
He was charged with a felony count of carrying a weapon where alcohol is served.
Statum was taken into custody Sunday night. The officer posted a $10,000 bond and was released.
Tulsa Police Department issued the following statement:
“We are aware of the off-duty incident involving Officer Jeffrey Shane Statum. Officer Statum will be placed on leave without pay while this incident is being investigated. Due to the internal investigation, we will not comment further on the incident. Officer Statum’s date of hire is May 30th, 2017.”