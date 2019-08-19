News
WW Italian Omelet With Tomato & Mozzarella
Ingredients:
- 5 spray(s) cooking spray
- 2 large, egg(s) whisked with a pinch of salt and pepper
- ? cup(s), halved grape tomatoes
- 2 Tbsp shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 1 tsp, minced uncooked shallot(s)
- 1 Tbsp, chopped (plus extra for garnish) basil
Directions:
- Coat a small omelet pan with cooking spray; heat over medium heat.
- Add egg; swirl to spread egg over pan and cook until bottom is set and top is nearly cooked through, about 3 minutes.
- Top omelet with tomatoes, cheese, shallot and basil. Fold omelet over; cook 1-2 minutes more.
- Garnish with basil (optional); serve.