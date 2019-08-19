Ingredients:

  • 5 spray(s) cooking spray
  • 2 large, egg(s) whisked with a pinch of salt and pepper
  • ? cup(s), halved grape tomatoes
  • 2 Tbsp shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 1 tsp, minced uncooked shallot(s)
  • 1 Tbsp, chopped (plus extra for garnish) basil

Directions:

  1. Coat a small omelet pan with cooking spray; heat over medium heat.
  2. Add egg; swirl to spread egg over pan and cook until bottom is set and top is nearly cooked through, about 3 minutes.
  3. Top omelet with tomatoes, cheese, shallot and basil. Fold omelet over; cook 1-2 minutes more.
  4. Garnish with basil (optional); serve.