Dam Breach Closes Cushing Lake Indefinitely
Monday, August 19th 2019, 5:52 PM CDT
CUSHING, Oklahoma - Water is rapidly draining from a breach in the Cushing Lake Dam. City leaders got a better look at the issue Monday, August 19.
The breech is in the concrete spillway. Water has been leaking since at least Sunday.
Leaders were first worried about property downstream, but said, fortunately, the water has stayed within the banks of Cimarron River. The lake level is down 8 feet right now, and the lake will be closed until further notice.
