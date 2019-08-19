News
Reporter's Notebook: Catch Up With Glenpool Girl Fighting Brain Tumor
TULSA, Oklahoma - We first met the Dodson family from Glenpool more than a year ago. Their little girl Bailey was fighting an inoperable brain tumor, and she immediately stole our hearts.
Bailey, who is now 4, has been bravely battling the tumor for a year and a half. She appeared on News On 6 at 4 Monday, August 19 with her parents Lisa and Jack, who updated us on her progress.
"At this point, they can't give us a timeline because she is progressing so well with the radiation and treatment," said Lisa Dodson. "Unfortunately with a DIPG tumor, it can be asleep today and start growing tomorrow."
