Tulsa Bookstore Target Of Hate Vandalism, 2nd Time In August
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa bookstore owner says he believes his bookstore is being targeted after a Nazi swastika was painted in front of his store.
Shannon Iwanski owns Phantasmagoria Books and Records and says for the second time in a week, he found concerning messages left at his store.
Iwanski says he wasn't here for the first incident but this time he says he watched it happen in broad daylight.
"At first I thought it was something related to a race, like a 24K race because the first numbers he wrote were 24K,” Shannon Iwanski, Store Owner.
Iwanski says he was just about to open for the day when he saw someone spray painting.
He says he grabbed his phone to snap a few pictures.
"After I took the second picture he just waved at me and kept on walking,” says Iwanski.
Just one week ago today Iwanski found five stickers on his front door referring to a group called Patriot Front.
An advocacy organization that tracks hate groups classifies Patriot Front as a white nationalist hate group.
"It's incredibly frustrating,” says Iwanski. “Over the weekend we had our drag queen story hour and there was a religious church hate group here that was protesting. Somebody else had to call the police on them because they were getting unruly."
Iwanski says he won't let what's been happening affect his business.
"We are dealing with it and we've got the support in the community, and there is outreach from everybody who has heard about this. It has been amazing,” says Iwanski.
Iwanski says volunteers showed up to help wash off the messages and swastika.