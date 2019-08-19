Man Arrested Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman In Church Parking Lot
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police say they're glad to have a suspect in custody, accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a church parking lot.
Tulsa police say the suspect took away the victim's phone and threatened her with a machete before sexually assaulting her late Sunday night.
"I think in this scenario, this being such a violent attack, it was very clear what he had planned," said Sgt. Jillian Phippen, the supervisor of Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit.
Phippen said a woman called police late Sunday, reporting she had been sexually assaulted by Marquiloh Williams, and that he had threatened to kill her.
The arrest report states the woman knew Williams, and she'd gone with him so he could find someone to sell meth to.
"She was in his car, their car broke down and the suspect became paranoid. He started saying it was her fault," she said.
Their car broke down at this church parking lot near Admiral and Highway 169.
The report says Williams tried to get her to go in the trunk, but she refused, so he took her phone and locked it away.
It says "the suspect held a machete in his hand and forced her into the breezeway of the church."
"This is a machete. It's a very large, scary knife," said Phippen.
The report said Williams then sexually assaulted the woman and said he "was going to cut off her head."
"She was able to get away when he put the knife down, and she ran off," said Phippen.
Phippen said the woman ran to a nearby home to ask for help since her phone was locked in the trunk.
Police found Williams, who told them the "sex was consensual."
They arrested him.
"For her to get away from this horrible individual and seek help from a citizen, in the end, we all collaborated together," Phippen said.
Williams is being held in the Tulsa County Jail on charges of first degree rape and forcible sodomy.
His bond is set at $200,000.