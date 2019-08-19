8-Year-Old Clinton Boy Dies After Shot In Chest, Investigation Underway
CLINTON, Oklahoma - Clinton’s police chief said the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office will identify an 8-year-old boy who died after being shot in the chest. The investigation is still underway, and police are working to determine if it was an accident or intentional.
Chief Paul Rinkel said emergency responders were called to a home in the 1400 block of Dunn Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 17. Chief Rinkel said paramedics found the boy in a back bedroom, and he was already dead.
Chief Rinkel said anytime a child dies in a manner like this, it automatically is a homicide investigation. He said investigators are working meticulously on the case.
Theresa Adams, her husband and their two 10-year-old grandsons live in a home not from where Saturday’s shooting occurred.
“Lord take care of that family and bless us all,” Adams said.
Chief Rinkel said the Oklahoma Medical Examiner will also determine the official cause and manner of death.