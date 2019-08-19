Green Country First Responders Eligible For A Free Will
VINITA, Oklahoma - Green Country first responders and veterans will have the opportunity to get a free will thanks to a local partnership.
On September 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the hope is the conference room at Lee Coats Law will be packed with veterans and first responders, able to take a little bit of time out of their day for someone else to give back to them.
"This is something that first responders tend to put in the back burner," said Vinita Fire Chief Kevin Huxtable.
Lee Coats Law and the Oklahoma Bar Association's Young Lawyers Division are partnering together to bring the Wills for Heroes Event to Vinita. It is an opportunity for first responders and veterans to get a will for free.
"Firefighters, police officers, our veterans even if it is just a simple traffic stop or gas leak. Something could happen and that could be the last call they ever make. It is definitely important to have that for their family because they usually have spouses and kids," said Josh Lee.
Vinita Fire Chief Kevin Huxtable says many men and women who put their lives on the line might put off getting a will. This is an event that he’s hoping first responders take advantage of.
"In our line of work, you see bad things every day. Whenever you go home, the last thing you want to think of is something bad that is going to happen to you," said Huxtable.
"We come in and we bring lawyers to sit down with the clients. We bring a notary so that we can get basic estate planning done for them and draft those wills and draft a power of attorney." said Brandi Nowaskowski.
It’s not just the Fire Chief who hopes the event is a success. It’s a gesture attorneys hope gives back too.
"Because of how much they have done for our families, for our country, for everybody every day," said Lee.
If you are a first responder interested in this event visit the following links:
Active military - https://okbarheroes.org/