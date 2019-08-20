In an exclusive interview with CBS News in July, Johnson said that the organization would be fighting the changes in court — and was confident that they would win.

"We believe it is really critically important to stand up with our patients," said Johnson, acting president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. "We are identifying all strategies — all hands on deck — to try to identify the best strategies in order to make sure we can sustain and keep our doors open for our patients no matter what."

Anti-abortion rights advocates argue that any money given to Planned Parenthood — even if it's not used for abortions — frees up funding to be used for the procedure.

"Abortion is neither healthcare nor family planning and taxpayer dollars should not support abortion," said Jeanne Mancini, President of the March for Life, in a statement emailed to CBS News on Monday afternoon. "Leana Wen's recent firing and Planned Parenthood's decision today doubles down on their ultimate goal, which is political abortion advocacy, not healthcare."