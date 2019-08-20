Oklahoma State School Boards Association To Release Results Of Teacher Shortage Survey
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tuesday the Oklahoma State School Boards Association will release the results of its sixth annual teacher shortage survey.
School is just getting started for many districts across Oklahoma this week, but officials say the teacher shortage in the state has gotten worse.
The number of emergency certified teachers, however, continues to rise.
According to the State Department of Education, at this time last year, there were more than 1,200 emergency certified teachers. In 2019 year, that number has climbed to more than 1,600.
Last year, 57-percent of superintendents said they thought the shortage was worse and 66-percent said they would be using emergency certified teachers to fill positions.
News On 6 spoke with State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister about the lack of teachers in the state. She says teacher pay raises have helped, but it will take time.
"We are seeing the needs addressed, and its just going to take time for that teacher shortage to reverse; that's just a fact. What we are going to insist on is better training for those teachers, especially those that are in our early grades" said Hofmeister.
The survey results are expected to be released Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.