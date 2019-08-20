Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Accepting Bids For Gilcrease Expressway Project
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is accepting bids from small businesses as it prepares TO build the Gilcrease Expressway project.
The new highway will link I-44 and Highway 412 in West Tulsa. The OTA held a meeting on Monday at the Rudisill Regional Library with Disadvantaged Business Enterprises. Those are small businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged people. The group will work as sub-contractors on all aspects of the project.
"We've got work that'll include hauling. Which is trucking, earthwork, paving, steel-tying, bridge building, guard rail, lighting, electrical, electronics, and even some of the tolling equipment," said OTA representative Joe Echelle
Construction is expected to begin in January, and the entire project should be finished in 2023.