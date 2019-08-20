News
Public Asked To Help Identify Craig County Homicide Victim
Tuesday, August 20th 2019, 11:20 AM CDT
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help to identify the victim in a Craig County homicide investigation.
The Craig County Sheriff's Office asked for the OSBI's help after a man's body was found in a ditch near the intersection of 4430 Road and 350 Road just north of the Mayes County line on Monday, August 19. The OSBI is working to identify the victim with the assistance of the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office, a news release states.
Anyone with information about the incident or the victim, is asked to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.