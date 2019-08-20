News
Tulsa Police Release Dashcam Video From Stolen Vehicle Chase
Tuesday, August 20th 2019, 12:25 PM CDT
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have released dashcam video from a police chase on August 7th.
In the video, you can see the car speed off from police running through stop signs. During the chase police say they saw what appeared to be guns and a black bag thrown from the car. Police say the chase ended when the driver, Stephen Hinson, hit some stop sticks near Charles Page Boulevard and 45th West Avenue.
Hinson's two passengers Nicole Ibarra and Matthew Williams were also arrested.
