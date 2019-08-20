News
Monroe Demonstration Academy Cuts The Ribbon On Major Expansion
Tuesday, August 20th 2019, 12:40 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Big changes have arrived for a Tulsa middle school as the first day of school approaches. The Monroe Demonstration Academy cut the ribbon on a major expansion Tuesday - as it becomes the middle school for six elementary campuses.
The school went from having around 250 students last year to 930 students this year. The changes were spurred by the North Tulsa Task Force - which helped formulate a plan to better help students in the area.
