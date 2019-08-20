News
Jury Deliberating In Trial Of Man Accused In Logan County Deputy's Murder
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - The jury is now deliberating in the case of the man accused in the murder of a Logan County deputy.
Nathan LeForce, 47, is on trial for shooting and killing Logan County Deputy David Wade in April 2017.
The jury heard from several witnesses throughout the emotional trial.
And at one point, had to watch the horrifying day Deputy Wade was gunned down.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for LeForce.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.
