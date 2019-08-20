An offshoot of the jet stream well to our north is sending a disturbance southward that will cool us off and raise our rain chances in the coming days. The first wave may impact areas from Tulsa northward on Wednesday night. The weather pattern is shown in our map above. A frontal boundary brought southward will then stall out near or just north of the area through late in the week. A nightly strengthening of the low-level jet stream (winds just above the surface) will trigger widespread showers and thunderstorms through Friday night in our area with the highest rain chances remaining over northeast Oklahoma. Lingering showers and a few storms may linger or bubble up in the daytime hours as well. Below is our rain timeline. A few thunderstorms starting as early as Wednesday evening could be severe with high winds posing the great threat. However, severe weather will only happen in localized spots if at all.