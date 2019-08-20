Tulsa's Gilcrease Museum Showcases Hamilton Artwork
TULSA, Oklahoma - If the arrival of the blockbuster musical “Hamilton” at the PAC hasn't sparked your interest in Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, the Gilcrease Museum can help.
The Gilcrease has a few Hamilton related items that may get you started. There is one of several Hamilton busts created by Italian artist Giuseppe Ceracchi in about 1795, and an etching by artist Jacque Reich from about 100 years later.
A painting by Howard Chandler Christy titled “Signing of the Constitution” shows Hamilton and other Founding Fathers at the signing.
Curator of History Mark Dolph says Hamilton’s greatest accomplishment is our financial system.
“Establishing a strong financial system benefits you and I in 2019 as much as anything he did," said Dolph.
At any rate, the Gilcrease has a couple of Hamilton centered programs coming up. One on Friday August 23, a Gilcrease After Hours program featuring Tulsa Opera in a Hamilton sing-a-long and September 8, a presentation by university of Maryland History Professor Dr. Richard Bell on “How the Musical Remixes History."
More information is available on the museum website at https://gilcrease.org