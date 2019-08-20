News
Update: PSO Says Nearly 2,000 Tulsa Customers Without Power
Tuesday, August 20th 2019, 7:31 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma has reported that nearly 10,000 Tulsa customers were without power August 20.
There were several outages across Tulsa. PSO said the cause is related to a power line that goes through the 81st and Yale area.
Restorations have been made for nearly 8,000 customers, leaving around 2,000 remaining.
