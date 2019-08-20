Retired OKC Police Officer Warning Others After Check Scam
OKLAHOMA CITY - A retired Oklahoma City police officer got a chuckle out of what was in a FedEx envelope that landed at his front door on Monday. Inside that envelope was a supposed check for $3,400.
It was addressed to 77-year-old Larry Hammett’s wife. Hammett, who fought out of gun boats during the Vietnam War 49 years ago, also worked for 27 years for the Oklahoma City Police Department. He said a note fraught with grammatical errors accompanied the check and came with instructions that also gave off several red flags.
“But a lot of people for it unfortunately, mostly elderly people. But there’s some young ones that fall for it too,” said Hammett.
Hammett said the biggest giveaway that it was a scam, was the fact whoever sent it, also wanted a copy of one of his wife’s bank deposit slips.