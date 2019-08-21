"As we've seen in the past, there is a disconnect between people who say they care about privacy and those who actually do something about it," Enberg said via email. "If not enough people use the tool, it's unlikely that it will have a material impact on Facebook's bottom line."

A history of privacy lapses





Facebook faces increasing governmental scrutiny over its privacy practices, including a record $5 billion fine from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for mishandling user data.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the "clear history" feature more than a year ago. The company said building it has been a complicated technical process, which is also the reason for the slow, gradual rollout. Facebook said it sought input from users, privacy experts and policymakers along the way, which led to some changes. For instance, users will be able to disconnect their activity from a specific websites or apps, or reconnect to a specific site while keeping other future tracking turned off.

Off-Facebook activity is one of many pieces of information that Facebook uses to target ads to people. The changes announced today won't affect how users' actions on Facebook are used to show ads. It also won't change the metrics Facebook sends back to advertisers to tell them how well their ads work.