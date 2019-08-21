News
Man Arrested After Deadly Stabbing In Muskogee
Wednesday, August 21st 2019, 4:57 AM CDT
Updated:
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee Police arrested a man they believe stabbed another man to death at Lakeland Shopping Center on Tuesday night.
Officers responded to a stabbing call around 8:30 p.m.
When officers got there, they found a man unresponsive and bleeding from his chest. The man was taken to St. Francis Muskogee, where he later died.
Investigators later arrested Johnathan Zamudio, who initially left the scene.
Police said they relied on surveillance video and witnesses to identify Zamudio and which direction he went, and then used a K9 officer to track him down.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time.
Police said the two men know each other, but didn’t reveal the nature of their relationship.