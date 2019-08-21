Wednesday Is The First Day Of School For Tulsa Public Schools
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools' bus drivers will start showing up very soon to get the buses ready to roll out on the first day of school.
TPS says Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist will be here in the next few hours to welcome to drivers and wish them well on their first day.
After visiting here, Gist will be going on a tour of the district meeting with teachers and administrators at several sites.
More than 200 community members will be at Monroe Demonstration Academy this morning to welcome students; it’s the first day for the newly expanded middle school with six elementary schools feeding into Monroe.
Tulsa Public Schools also just announced a new lunch program for this year.
The district says it will be using more locally sourced ingredients to create fresh meals.
The district will also offer more lunch options.