Back To School: Broken Arrow Students Start The New School Year
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow students are preparing to head back to school Wednesday.
it's a quiet start, but soon students, parents, and staff will be waking up to start to start the new school year at Broken Arrow.
Wednesday is the first for all Kindergarten through 12th graders.
Classes for the high school will start at 7:40 a.m., and the freshmen academy will start at 7:45 a.m.
The bell for middle school is at 8:30 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. for elementary students.
The district wants to remind students and parents that late start Wednesdays will not start until next week.
The district wants to warn students and parents that it is completely normal for buses to run a little late during the first two weeks of school.
They encourage everyone to download the "My Stop App" which gives you an estimated arrival time or tells you if the bus has already left.