News
Tuesday Storm Causes Wind Damage In McAlester
McALESTER, Oklahoma - Some folks in McAlester are waking up to storm damage after powerful winds and rain swept through the area Tuesday night.
The sudden winds damaged several businesses Tuesday evening after pushing through the McAlester area.
Bob Loftis Furniture store had its windows shattered and the storefront blown in.
Witnesses say the furniture store was closed for the night when the storm rolled through.
Pittsburg County Emergency Management said that the storm caused mostly tree damage.
Authorities say thankfully no injuries have been reported.