News
Tulsa Police Working To Identify Man Killed In Auto-Pedestrian Accident
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are working to identify a man hit and killed while crossing a busy Tulsa street.
Tulsa police say a car hit the victim as he tried to cross Yale near 21st around 9 o'clock Tuesday night. Officers say paramedics took the man to a hospital where he died.
Investigators say the driver of the car stopped and police interviewed him at the scene. Officers say the driver was not at fault.
Police say once the victim is identified they will notify his family.