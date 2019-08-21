TULSA, Oklahoma -  About three out of four working Americans are saving for retirement but a new study finds not everyone is saving enough. 

Bankrate.com Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride says you should start putting away 10% with a goal of eventually a full 15% of your income to ensure you have enough to retire.

"If you are not saving at least 10% of your income for retirement you need to get there pronto and once you do look to bump that up," said McBride.

A new survey from Bankrate.com found 29% of people are increasing their retirement savings compared to last year but half are contributing the same and 16%.