Financial Experts Say Americans Should Save 15% Of Pay For Retirement
TULSA, Oklahoma - About three out of four working Americans are saving for retirement but a new study finds not everyone is saving enough.
Bankrate.com Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride says you should start putting away 10% with a goal of eventually a full 15% of your income to ensure you have enough to retire.
"If you are not saving at least 10% of your income for retirement you need to get there pronto and once you do look to bump that up," said McBride.
A new survey from Bankrate.com found 29% of people are increasing their retirement savings compared to last year but half are contributing the same and 16%.