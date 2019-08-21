Tulsa Man Uses Olive Garden Pasta Pass Almost Daily
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is taking Olive Garden's Never-Ending Pasta Pass to the next level.
The Pass gets the holder unlimited meals for a certain time period – this year’s Passes sold out in under a second, according to Olive Garden.
I recently met Tucker Chonka for lunch, and he says he's always taken things to the extreme. So, when his brothers started joking with him last year about buying Olive Garden's Never-Ending Pasta Pass - he was all in.
"I kind of take everything to the extreme. People that know me will attest to that. I've very black and white. If I'm going to do something, I'm doing it 150%"
For that initial 300 dollars, he says he's eaten between $7,000 and $8,000 worth of food. He eats most weekday lunch and dinners here - up to six pasta bowls per day.
"[I] haven't been to the grocery store for my house since September -- haven't cooked, haven't cleaned...nothing", Chonka says.
Every entree, every breadstick, every salad - he keeps track of in a spreadsheet
Down to the calorie.
Here are his stats so far:
And he's blown past his goal of one million calories in a year.
"I feel like I'm in the best shape I've ever been in, and all's I've done is eat Olive Garden"
Tucker works hard to burn up to 7 thousand calories and 600 grams of carbs a day. He hits the gym twice a day - ab workouts, stair climber and heavy lifting.
While the Broken Arrow Olive Garden general manager says he's served Pasta-Pass holders, there's no one quite like Tucker.
"It’s the fact that we do a good enough job, that our food is so incredible to him that he enjoys it. It makes me feel good and proud of our product”, says Jaime Oktay.
"I think this is pretty good quality food,” says Chonka. “I have no issues with this. Whenever I eat something else, it kind of tears me up a little bit - if I'm not eating my regular Olive Garden all the time. So my body's just kind of totally adjusted to it"
Tucker tells us he was able to buy another Pasta Pass last week, that’s good for nine weeks.
He was then put in the lottery to get the chance to buy a Lifetime Pass, but he was NOT one of the fifty chosen.