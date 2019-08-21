BREAKING: DNA In Tulsa Teen's Murder Case Does Not Belong To Killer
TULSA, Oklahoma - The mother of Brittany Phillips says DNA found at the scene does not belong to the killer as investigators believed.
In 2004, Brittany was living in a South Tulsa apartment and going to college when someone broke in, raped, and strangled her. According to police, during the 2004 investigation evidence was collected from the scene and used to create a composite sketch of what the suspect may look like.
However, police have confirmed that the evidence did not point to the correct suspect after all.
"With the DNA evidence investigators were able to obtain a Forensic Composite Drawing of what the suspect would have looked like. With that information and further investigation, we were able to identify a subject. Through further investigation, it was determined that the subject was not involved in the death of Brittany Phillips. Based on this new development the Forensic Composite drawing does not portray what the suspect looks like," said Tulsa Police in a statement.
Brittany's mother says that the composite sketch led to a man in northeastern Oklahoma. According to Brittany's mother, when police spoke with the man they learned that he had been dating a girl who was friends with Brittany at the time. At some point, he had spent the night at her place and that is why his DNA was at the scene. Brittany’s mother says police told her that they checked his alibi thoroughly and say it was "rock solid."
This is a developing story...