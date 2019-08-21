News
Rogers County Sheriff Briefs Owasso Residents On Starting Neighborhood Watch
Wednesday, August 21st 2019, 1:02 PM CDT
Updated:
OWASSO, Oklahoma - The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is working with Owasso residents to help stop crime. Sheriff Scott Walton held a meeting Tuesday night, August 20 to inform Stone Canyon neighborhood residents how to setup a neighborhood watch program.
He said it's important for neighbors to keep alert, so they can help each other.
Sheriff Walton also says it's a good idea for everyone to have home surveillance systems.
"I think we're getting smarter, and technology's giving us advantages to track these knuckleheads and thieves and thugs that are out here all night long making victims," said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.
Sheriff Walton said if you see suspicious activity, call deputies and they will check it out.