Showtime's Broken Arrow Boxing Event Moves To Indoor Location Due To Weather
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Rumble in the Rose District will move to an indoor location due to the risk of poor weather.
The August 23 Showtime boxing event in Broken Arrow will now be held inside the Central Park Community Center. Officials say the line-up for the event remains the same and will open doors at 6 pm.
“Spectators will still watch the world’s premier boxers compete in a live sporting event,” said Rumble in the Rose District coordinator Brent Brassfield. “The only thing that has changed is the venue. Due to the impact rain could have on the fighters, Showtime’s television equipment, and most importantly, the safety of everyone there, the decision was made to move the event indoors.”
